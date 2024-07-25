American International Group Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

