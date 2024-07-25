American International Group Inc. Has $20.72 Million Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lennox International worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $1,588,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Lennox International by 165.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Down 4.9 %

Lennox International stock traded down $27.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $541.31. 818,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.48 and a twelve month high of $583.42.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.69.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

