American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.54. The company had a trading volume of 81,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

