American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

