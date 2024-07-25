American International Group Inc. Sells 10,659 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of NOV worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

