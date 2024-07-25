American International Group Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in TopBuild by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 3.8 %

BLD traded down $17.06 on Wednesday, hitting $436.81. 181,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $470.93. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.