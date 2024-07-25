American International Group Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 163.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 43.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCC

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,850. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.