American International Group Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $227,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 743.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 81.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,905,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,938. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

