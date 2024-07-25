American International Group Inc. Sells 2,494 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.81. 643,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,879. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

