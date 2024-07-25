American International Group Inc. Sells 30,025 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,025 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,432,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

