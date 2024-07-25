American International Group Inc. Sells 301 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 8,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in 3M by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,440 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.17. 1,796,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

