American International Group Inc. Sells 4,341 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Commercial Metals worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,836. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

