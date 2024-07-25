American International Group Inc. Sells 4,627 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of United Bankshares worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,321,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,291,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,782,000 after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,745.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 60,465 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. Stephens cut their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 316,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,067. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

