American International Group Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.67. 1,951,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.17 and its 200-day moving average is $185.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

