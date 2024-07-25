American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ESAB worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.44. 106,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

