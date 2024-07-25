American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of nVent Electric worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,121,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $109,630,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,691,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,576,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

