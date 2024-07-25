American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 323,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 974,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Superconductor by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 440,271 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,179,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

