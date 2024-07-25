Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,213 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6,020.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

