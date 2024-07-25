Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,215,000 after acquiring an additional 156,225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

STRL stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

