Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 292 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $15,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $5,967,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

