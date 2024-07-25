Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $330.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.46.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

