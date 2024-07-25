AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 396,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,864,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,905,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 1,233,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $112.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

