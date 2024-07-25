Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target at $276.92

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $254.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.19 and its 200 day moving average is $249.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

