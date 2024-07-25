Analyzing Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soligenix and Marker Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 0 0 0 N/A Marker Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marker Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.70%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Soligenix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

3.6% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Soligenix has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Marker Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -1,025.66% -198.36% -61.43% Marker Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soligenix and Marker Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $840,000.00 5.61 -$6.14 million ($11.52) -0.41 Marker Therapeutics $3.31 million 14.55 -$8.24 million N/A N/A

Soligenix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marker Therapeutics.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Soligenix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease. The Public Health Solutions segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase Ia, Ib, and Ic clinical trials; SGX943, a therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and emerging infectious diseases; ThermoVax, a technology in pre-clinical development for thermostabilizing vaccines; and CiVax, a vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens. The company also develops MT-401-OTS for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and MT-601 to treat lymphoma and pancreatic cancer. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

