Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,226.50 ($28.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,344.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,813 ($36.38). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,443.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,164.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.37) to GBX 2,590 ($33.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($25.87) to GBX 2,100 ($27.16) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.75) to GBX 3,100 ($40.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,765 ($35.76).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,116.09). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

