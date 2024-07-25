Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

