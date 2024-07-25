ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $82.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 233,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,516.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,202 shares of company stock worth $10,719,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

