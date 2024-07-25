Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:NLY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 4,772,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
