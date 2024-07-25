ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,009 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $50,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,751,000 after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $9.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.55. 404,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.61.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

