Apollo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.87 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $3.87 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00041953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

