Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 9,050.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 121,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,807. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Apollo Silver
