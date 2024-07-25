Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 9,050.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 121,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,807. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

