Apple (AAPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $187.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.
- 7/11/2024 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.
- 7/9/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/4/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.
- 6/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $178.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Melius Research from $227.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/12/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Apple had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.
- 6/6/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
Apple Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $219.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,421,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,762,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.