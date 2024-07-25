Apple (AAPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $187.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

7/11/2024 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

7/9/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/4/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.

6/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $178.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Melius Research from $227.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Apple had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

6/6/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $219.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,421,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,762,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

