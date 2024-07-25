ARAW 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.35 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $35.35 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.01013066 USD and is down -10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $35.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

