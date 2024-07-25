Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0679

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.79 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00041954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.