ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.1 %
ARR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 518,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,513. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $996.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.51.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -399.99%.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
