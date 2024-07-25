Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 27,970,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,172,482. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

