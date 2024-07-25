Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 2,870,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,947. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

