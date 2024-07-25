Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New $10.30 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE JPM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.25. 1,114,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,623. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.