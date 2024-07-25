Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOG traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. 18,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.52. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.