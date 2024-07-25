Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 860,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,264. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

