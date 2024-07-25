ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark decreased their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS
ATS Price Performance
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.72 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current year.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.