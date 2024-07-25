ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark decreased their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

Get ATS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATS traded down C$1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.14. 77,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,670. ATS has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.45.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.72 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.