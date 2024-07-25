AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on T. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,490,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,756,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

