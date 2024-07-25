Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading 9% Higher

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 63,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 172,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 10.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,777 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

