Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Autoliv stock opened at $97.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

