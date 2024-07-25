Avanos Medical (AVNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $25.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
