Avantor (AVTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

