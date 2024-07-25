Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Sells $229,779,191.61 in Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980,061,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,544,809,570.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of America alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,506,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,822,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 84,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.