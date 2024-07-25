Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Down 59.8% in July

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZKAP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.56. 27,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.