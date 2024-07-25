Barclays Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $19.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Sunrun stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

