Barclays Cuts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

